Barricade situation in Morrisville prompts evacuations of nearby homes

MORRISVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – Residents were forced to evacuate their homes for a short time while police investigated a barricade situation in the 100 block of Walnut Ridge Drive Sunday.

Authorities responded to the area just before 8 a.m. A woman reported her boyfriend came to the home and assaulted her.

The man remained barricaded in the attic area of the home, prompting officers to evacuate adjacent townhomes.

The man surrendered to officers shortly after 9 a.m. and was taken into custody. His name and charges have not yet been released.