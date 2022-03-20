MAYA BAY, Thailand (CBS NEWS) — Maya Bay, Thailand, is known the world over as the impossibly beautiful location for the 2000 movie “The Beach.”

It is one of the most widely photographed places on Earth on Instagram.

But its jagged cliffs and crystal clear turquoise waters attracted millions of tourists who ruined the bay and its marine life.

Now, after being closed for more than three years, Maya Bay has re-opened — with a makeover for the social media age.

Until 2020 Maya Bay, was a tranquil island jewel off the coast of Thailand.

Then Leonardo DiCaprio showed up to star in the movie “The Beach.” That kicked off a flood of tourists which soon spelled disaster for Maya Bay.

Jostling tour boats, mobs of sightseers and swimmers covered in sunscreen brought noise, litter and pollution that destroyed the bay’s marine life.

Faced with out-of-control boat and tourist traffic – and dying coral reefs – the Thai government made the hard decision to turn Maya Bay basically from a beach into a backdrop.

First, they closed it for three and a half years…to let nature recover.

The government also re-wrote the rules to protect the environment – and give tourists what they want: a trophy picture.

Boats are now barred from the bay. Passengers now arrive at the back of the island then follow a boardwalk to the beach where the new rules are enforced by park rangers.

This is Maya Bay re-imagined for the social media age — but no one’s complaining. They’re too busy getting the perfect photo for social media.

Suthep Chaiakhaot, the bay’s warden, said the site is expecting a busy spring.

Chaiakhaot said more than 4,100 people visit the bay each day.

Early signs say coral is slowly recovering and reef sharks – which hadn’t been seen for years – are back.