RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Cheri Beasley has won the Democratic nomination for U.S. Senate in North Carolina’s primary election, AP projects.

Beasley, former chief justice of the North Carolina Supreme Court, beat out a field of 11 for the nomination.

She will face Republican challenger Ted Budd in November.

Beasley became the Democratic front-runner as two key rivals bowed out last fall.

Beasley was elected to the state Court of Appeals in 2008. She was later appointed to the Supreme Court, won an election and was named chief justice by Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper in 2019.

In 2020, she lost a statewide election to remain chief justice by just 400 votes.