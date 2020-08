ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) -- A tractor-trailer crashed into three fire trucks responding to a tractor-trailer fire on Interstate 85 south in Rowan County, according to Rowan County Communications.

At about 3 a.m. Tuesday, troopers, as well as fire trucks and first responders from Linwood Fire Department, responded to a fire on I-85 south near the exit for N.C. 150, just over the Rowan County line from Davidson County.