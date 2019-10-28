Ben & Jerry’s offering free non-dairy scoops for World Vegan Day

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Ben & Jerry’s is celebrating World Vegan Day with free ice cream!

From 4-8 p.m on Nov. 1, participating shops will offer a free scoop of non-dairy ice cream or sorbet. Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough will be the featured non-dairy flavor of the day.

All Ben & Jerry’s Non-Dairy flavors are made with almond milk and are 100% vegan certified.

“Ben & Jerry’s has been a longtime advocate of social causes like marriage equality and climate justice, and ensuring that their ice cream is made in the best way possible which includes sourcing Fairtrade and non-GMO ingredients,” the ice cream company said in a release.

You can find participating locations here.

