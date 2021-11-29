Best Cyber Monday deals for new tech for yourself, your office

You don’t need to brave the stores on Black Friday to deck out your home or office with tech and accessories for the upcoming year.

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details.

Thanksgiving is in the rearview mirror and it’s time to take advantage of some great Cyber Monday sales. Of the wide range of products offered right now at steep discounts, many have been extremely popular throughout the year, so we’re confident that most gift-buyers will find something for their friends, family or themselves at an excellent price for Cyber Monday.

In particular, we’ve noticed great deals on personal and office electronics, like headphones, laptops, smartphones, office furniture and computer peripherals. Keep in mind while shopping this season’s Cyber Monday specials that a lot of these products are in short supply, so you’re likely to see at least some items run out and be replaced by other, equally interesting products.

Personal tech deals

Garmin Venu Sq GPS Smartwatch : $70 off at Amazon

Not just for telling time, this tiny and lightweight yet highly advanced smartwatch can track important fitness data like heart rate, distance traveled and calories burned. It’s also the perfect tool for keeping up to date on your smartphone notifications without having to actually pull out your phone. Available at Amazon.

Philips Hybrid Active Noise Canceling Over-Ear Wireless Bluetooth Headphones: 56% off at Amazon

These over-ear headphones deliver pristine sound and have a dependable build that makes them great for listening at home or on the go. They’re known to be highly comfortable for users of various head sizes and are great for various genres of music. Available at Amazon.

Bose QuietComfort Noise Cancelling Wireless Earbuds: $80 off at Amazon

If traditional headphones are too bulky for you, these wireless earbuds are the perfect substitute. Since they come with multiple tips to choose from and sit right in your ear, they deliver better sound quality and deeper bass than most common over-ear headphones. Available at Amazon.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Tablet: $200 off at Amazon

You can get more done with a simple, touch-controlled tablet than ever before. While this one isn’t the most high-powered tablet ever released, people generally don’t need that kind of power; this one is capable of nearly any common task you’d want to accomplish with a tablet. Available at Amazon.

Fitbit Versa 3 Health and Fitness Smartwatch : $40 off at Kohl’s

Specially designed for the dedicated athlete, the light weight and especially compact body of this personal fitness tracker mean you’ll barely notice it during workouts. It charts a variety of important data that ensures you’re getting the most out of each visit to the gym. Available at Kohl’s.

Apple iMac: $300 off at Amazon

The Apple iMac delivers a smooth user experience with a dual-core Intel Core i5 processor and SSD storage. The 21-inch model, which comes with a keyboard and mouse, integrates seamlessly with Apple’s streamlined ecosystem. Available at Amazon.

Lenovo IdeaPad 1 14-Inch Laptop: $70 off at Amazon

The past year has seen a renaissance of powerful yet portable laptops. This one is the perfect example of how capable a notebook PC you can get at a reasonable price, and its performance and connectivity options should satisfy the vast majority of users. Available at Amazon.

Amazon Kindle: 44% off at Amazon

You might be surprised just how much nicer it is to read books on this dedicated e-reader than on a smartphone or bargain-basement tablet. If you, a friend or a family member are trying to get more of the written word in your life, this convenient and affordable device might be right for you. Available at Amazon.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 5G Unlocked Smartphone: $300 off at Amazon

With so many new smartphones constantly appearing on the market, it’s hard to find the right one, but this heavily discounted model is widely regarded as a great choice overall. It won’t win any awards for speed or screen resolution, but it’s both durable and affordable — two things most consumers really value. Available at Amazon.

Anker Soundcore Mini 3 Bluetooth Speaker: 20% off at Amazon

Don’t be fooled by the compact size and low price of this wireless speaker. It’s remarkably loud, has a significantly more powerful low end than you’d expect and is compatible with basically any modern device that has Bluetooth connectivity. Available at Amazon.

Toshiba Canvio Flex 2TB Portable External Hard Drive: 26% off at Amazon

High-resolution audio and video are more readily available than ever before, but they take up quite a bit of disk space. This USB-connected external drive offers plenty of real estate for storing, transporting and sharing your collections of music, games, videos, pictures and more. Available at Amazon.

Lepow Z1-Gamut 15.6-Inch FHD Portable Monitor: 32% off at Amazon

If you’re used to working on a large-format display but find yourself on the road a lot, this portable monitor can significantly increase the amount of space you have to work in. It offers convenient and straightforward connectivity and is built to withstand the bumps and bruises that come with regular travel. Available at Amazon.

Office tech deals

LabelRange LP320 Label Printer: 32% off at Amazon

Not all label printers are created equal, and this one offers the kind of consistency and dependability that some label printers can only dream of providing. It’s quick, accurate and easy to set up and connect to networks and individual PCs. Available at Amazon.

Flexispot EC9 Quick Install Standing Desk: $75 off at Amazon

The results are in, and sitting down all day isn’t great for most people’s health. This sturdy and reliable standing desk can help fix your posture while working, which extends to your posture throughout the rest of the day and can make life generally more comfortable and healthier for years to come. Available at Amazon.

Serta AIR Health and Wellness Executive Chair: 31% off at Amazon

A good office chair is very important to joint health, and thanks to holiday discounts, you can get this one at a surprisingly reasonable price. It offers multiple adjustments and is made with plush and long-lasting cushioning, so you should be able to get years out of your investment. Available at Amazon.

Razer Iskur Gaming-Chair: $150 off at Amazon

For something a little more exciting, consider this gaming-focused ergonomic chair. It’s not the absolute flashiest model, but it does incorporate some of the great features found on more traditional ergonomic chairs and makes it easy to complete long sessions in comfort. Available at Amazon.

Dell 24-Inch 144Hz Gaming Monitor: $55 off at Amazon

There are quite a few PC monitors on sale right now, and this is one of the best deals out there. With bold and consistent colors, a high resolution and dependable build quality, it’s great for both working and casual gaming. Available at Amazon.

Logitech G703 Lightspeed Wireless Gaming Mouse: $40 off at Amazon

Let’s face it — nobody likes getting their mouse cable hung up on the corner of a desk or any clutter that might be around. This reliable wireless mouse makes that a non-issue, with a consistently accurate sensor, long battery life and plenty of buttons. Available at Amazon.

Microsoft Sculpt Ergonomic Wireless Desktop Keyboard: 50% off at Amazon

Whether you just don’t like excess cables or you plan on using a keyboard when across the room from your PC, this wireless keyboard makes it easy to enter commands. Its split design delivers good ergonomics that should help you remain comfortable, even after typing for hours. Available at Amazon.

Soundance Aluminum Laptop Stand: 28% off at Amazon

Getting your laptop off the desk or tabletop and onto an easily accessible mount can be the difference between a clumsy and convenient user experience. Whether you’re a coder or DJ, this well-made and stable laptop stand can help. Available at Amazon.

Portsmouth Home LED Sunlight Dimmer Desk Lamp: $44 off at Kohl’s

A lamp is more than just a light bulb and a switch. This one looks great, has a durable construction and offers the soft light you need to get work done without straining your eyes. Available at Kohl’s.

Dr. Infrared Portable Space Heater: 49% off at Amazon

In the northern hemisphere, the holiday season is synonymous with cold, but this significantly discounted space heater can come to the rescue. It doesn’t use a ton of electricity, and since it’s super efficient, it can keep your home office from freezing without massively increasing your power bill. Available at Amazon.

AeroGarden Bounty Basic Indoor Hydroponic Garden: 40% off at Amazon

Some research indicates that just being around plants can elevate our mood and help fight seasonal depression. Other experiences tell us that growing our own vegetables and herbs is incredibly satisfying, and this kit and the associated tools let you do so in the comfort of your own home. Available at Amazon.

Kodak Flik X7 Home Projector: 31% off at Amazon

Maybe you’re sharing an important pitch video with company executives, or perhaps you’re showing one of the latest fun animated films to a room full of your coworkers’ kids. Either way, this bright, bold, high-contrast projector should do the trick, and it even works well in rooms that have a decent amount of light. Available at Amazon.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Chris Thomas writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.