Best electronic gadgets to give for Christmas

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Keeping up with all the latest technological releases can be hard sometimes.

That's why you need a list of what to buy.

So look no further. Here are some of the top-worthy electronic gadgets from 2021.

Magnetic Phone Mount with Face Tracking

Belkin’s automatically swiveling stand streamlines quite a few everyday tasks that involve phones, like following along to workouts, Face Timing with mom while cooking dinner or catching up on late-night clips while putting away laundry.

Bose Frames

Bose Frames keep the load light on a sunny day by combining two essentials: sunglasses and wireless headphones. The frames have little speakers that stream music into your ears, undetectable to anyone around.

PlayStation Classic

Not all tech gifts have to feature new tech. What would beat giving a gaming nut the opportunity to relive the glory days of the original PlayStation console? This reissue is a mini version that comes with 20 games (think Final Fantasy VII and Resident Evil) loaded onto it. A blast from the past, if you will.

OrbitKey Nest

On its surface, Nest is a wireless charging pad for Qi-enabled devices. Inside, it offers plentiful storage for tech accessories. The tangle of cords and pods and hubs will be no more.

mBot Robot Kit

Teach kids the joys of artificial intelligence early on. mBot is a programmable playmate that makes use of STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) coding skills to function and move.

Tello Quadcopter Drone

A budget-friendly option, DJI’s Tello, is a great gift for someone who is just starting out in the drone world. It includes a 5-megapixel camera and can fly for 13 minutes at a single charge.

Mirror

From small-space dwellers to tech junkies, the Mirror workout device is a sleek and engaging way to get that heart rate going. From streaming live and on-demand workout classes to connecting to your Apple Watch to gather your exercise stats, this unobtrusive but mighty piece of technology is a gift that keeps on giving.

Video Doorbell 3

Give your home a “smart” welcome with Amazon’s Ring Video Doorbell, which connects with Alexa and allows you to operate the camera and chat with visitors through the Echo Show, Fire TV or Ring app.