Best gift for an aunt

The English noun “aunt” dates back to the 13th century and is rooted in the Latin word “amita.”

Which gift is best for your aunt?

Being the favorite aunt is a lot of fun. Aunts get to do all the doting with none of the responsibility of parenting, plus nieces and nephews tend to see an aunt as being a little more youthful and fun than grandparents. When it’s your aunt’s birthday or another special occasion, get them a gift that suits their style.

Gifts for the cool aunt

Pinch Provisions Minimergency Kit for Her

Make sure your coolest aunt has everything needed to keep doing what they’re doing with this “minimergency” kit. The pink little vegan pouch includes a mending kit, stain remover, emery board, a tampon, a safety pin and more.

Sold by Amazon

WaveTees “Some Aunts” T-Shirt

This vinyl printed cotton T-shirt shirt reads “Some aunts have tattoos, pretty eyes and cuss too much” across the front in big lettering with “It’s me, I’m some aunts” added below in smaller print. The shirt comes in both unisex and women’s sizes as well as eight different colors.

Sold by Etsy

ANDYSEUSdesigns Funny Aunt Unicorn Mug

Here is a mug that shows “other aunts” as a plain horse and “Aunt [NAME HERE]” as a sparkly unicorn dancing on a pole. It’s a silly, customizable gift that is sure to make the receiver chuckle. The mug is available in two sizes.

Sold by Etsy

Gifts for the sporty aunt

ROCK BROS Bike Phone Front Frame Bag Bicycle Bag

For the aunt who likes to bike, there is this waterproof, polyester bicycle bag that straps around the front and holds the cyclist’s phone in a visible, secure location while they pedal. It’s especially useful for following maps.

Sold by Amazon

WANDF Foldable Sports Gym Bag With Wet Bag & Shoes Compartment

This 17-ounce gym bag is lightweight with a water-resistant coating and comes with additional compartments for wet clothes and shoes. It’s compact, durable and available in six colors.

Sold by Amazon

VIKTOR JURGEN Shiatsu Neck and Back Massager With Heat

This deep-kneading back and shoulder massager has three different speeds and three automatic programs to maximize pain relief and comfort. It takes a little while to heat up but once it gets going, it’s a great asset for the active aunt.

Sold by Amazon

Gifts for the new-age aunt

Uncommon Goods Tea Leaf Reading Kit

This set includes everything your aunt needs to get into tea-leaf reading. It includes a ceramic mug that is microwave safe as well as leaf-reading instruction papers and some Chinese black tea to get started.

Sold by Uncommon Goods

Healingvibeshandmade Manifestation Kit

Here is a 4-ounce hand-poured soy intention candle for the aunt who is into spells and crystals. The candle features dried herbs, flowers and crystals. You can select a candle for love, protection or success.

Sold by Etsy

delezhen Raw Unpolished Gem Necklace

This raw gemstone necklace comes on a silver, gold or rose-gold chain. You can choose which gem is on it based on what you want the necklace to represent. There’s malachite for protection, rose quartz for trust, tourmalated quartz for happiness and so on, allowing you to pick one based on your aunt’s personality and needs.

Sold by Etsy

Gifts for the bookish aunt

Out of Print Literary and Book-Themed Unisex Cotton Socks

These cotton/polyester/spandex socks are designed to look like classic yellow library cards and come in two different sizes. If you want to get your aunt a more specific pair of socks based on a favorite classic novel, there are a ton of those to choose from as well.

Sold by Amazon

Tim and Aurelia Sanders Literary Insults Chart

This 24-by-18-inch poster is printed on archival paper and features a chart that will help your aunt best decide which literary insult is appropriate for any given situation. There are numerous options from a wide array of classic literature.

Sold by Uncommon Goods

WellReadCompany Little Women, Book Purse

Beautifully handcrafted, this faux leather purse is designed to look like a hardcover edition book of “Little Women” by Louisa May Alcott. It comes in two different sizes with magnetic closures. The designer sells purses with other classic book covers so you can find all of your aunt’s favorites.

Sold by Etsy

Gifts for the tech-savvy aunt

COSORI Mug Warmer and Coffee Warmer for Desk

Here is a convenient desk beverage warmer with auto-shutoff features and temp control. This way, your aunt can keep coffee or tea warm while working or watching television. Mug not included.

Sold by Amazon

Pxwaxpy Portable Charger 36800mAh

This portable battery pack has USB Type C and Micro USB connectors so your aunt can charge an iPhone, Galaxy and other tech on the go. It’s lightweight and no bigger than a smartphone.

Sold by Amazon

iFox iF012 Bluetooth Shower Speaker

This waterproof Bluetooth speaker can be used anywhere, from in the shower to out by the pool or even on a boat. It’s wireless and can work for up to 10 hours fully charged.

Sold by Amazon

Gifts for the gamer aunt

TIJN Blue Light Blocking Glasses

If your aunt spends a lot of time gaming in front of the computer or TV, a pair of blue-light glasses might be good for the eyes. They’re designed to reduce eye pain and strain, plus these come in several different colorfully patterned frames.

Sold by Amazon

Sega Genesis Mini

If your aunt was playing video games back in the 1980s or 1990s, then this mini Sega Genesis set is the perfect dose of nostalgia. This console is just like the original, only smaller, with 42 games to play and two wired controllers plus a USB adapter and HDMI cable.

Sold by Amazon

Gifts for the foodie aunt

Urban Accents Movie Night Popcorn Set

This unique popcorn set features fluffy white corn kernels, crunchy ruby corn kernels and a sweet tricolor blend. It also comes with five premium seasonings so your aunt can make a bowl of popcorn suited exactly to their tastes.

Sold by Sur la Table

The Smart Baker Cheat Sheet Baking Apron

If your aunt loves to cook or bake but can’t always remember measurement conversions, this apron is perfect. It features a whole measurement table on the bottom that will read the right way up when the apron is worn. The apron has a tie closure and comes in four colors.

Sold by Amazon

OneHappyRoad Best Aunt Cutting Board

This handmade bamboo cutting board is customized to read “Everything tastes better when Aunt [NAME HERE] makes it” across one of the sides. It comes in two sizes.

Sold by Etsy

Gifts for the musical aunt

Etwoa’s Sheet Music Infinity Scarf

For the classically trained aunt who loves music, there is this double-layer infinity scarf with Beethoven’s sheet music all over it. The scarf is made from polyester and is machine washable.

Sold by Amazon

Greadio Retro Bluetooth Speaker

This vintage-inspired tabletop speaker looks like an old-school radio but is wireless and Bluetooth compatible. It has a built-in rechargeable battery and can last for up to nine hours of playing time once fully charged.

Sold by Amazon

Uncommon Goods Musician’s Hand Grip Exerciser

If your aunt plays an instrument, this hand grip exerciser can help her strengthen fingers. It fits over the hand like a glove and can be washed by hand.

Sold by Uncommon Goods

Gifts for the stylish aunt

Tiblue Reusable Insulated Cooler Lunch Bag

This cute travel lunch bag is lightweight, convenient and comes in a stylish striped print with a comfortable shoulder strap. It can keep contents warm or cool and has one main compartment plus two smaller pockets.

Sold by Amazon

CelestialbyAJ To My Beautiful Aunt Necklace

This sterling-silver infinity circle-linked pendant comes in three different finishes and is designed to represent the bond between you and your aunt. It comes on a 16-inch chain and features a backing card addressed to “my beautiful aunt.”

Sold by Etsy

