RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – There’s good news for anyone looking to buy a new car.

The latest ratings by the Insurance Institute For Highway Safety found scores of 2022 models are safer than ever.

More than 100 new cars made it into the ranks of the IIHS’s Top Safety Picks.

The ranks are swelling because of improved headlights as well as more robust crash prevention systems.

Those crash systems which prevent pedestrian, as well as vehicle-to-vehicle accidents, have come a long way in the last few years.

“More and more systems are now standard across all trim levels and are really working well,” said IIHS President David Harkey. “They’re getting advanced and superior (safety) ratings”

After years of failing IIHS headlight tests, automakers have finally made better headlights standard equipment on many vehicles.

“These good and acceptable headlights are making a difference in reducing your risk of being in a fatal crash at night,” said Harkey.

Three automakers grabbed the most awards.

The Hyundai Motor Group, which includes KIA and Genesis, leads the way with 21.

The Volkswagen group, which also owns Audi, earned 11.

Volvo was given 10 of the top awards.

With 101 vehicles on the list, there are plenty of choices for safety even with the chip shortage making new car availability spotty.

IIHS crash tests are about to be changed for the 2023 model year due to heavier vehicles now on the road.

“We are introducing a new test which will run at higher speed and involve a heavier barrier,” said Harkey.

The IIHS will also add a nighttime pedestrian crash system test, because Harkey says a lot of those systems don’t do well in the dark.

“That’s one of the big challenges with these systems,” he said. “Current systems are struggling to operate at night.”

The institute believes once automakers realized the tougher crash tests are out there that have to be met, they’ll step up to make their vehicles even safer.