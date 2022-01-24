Betty White Challenge raises $22K+ for Wake County Animal Center

LATE NIGHT WITH JIMMY FALLON — Episode 760 — Pictured: Betty White during an interview on January 7, 2013 — (Photo by: Lloyd Bishop/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images)

RALEIGH, N.C.(WNCN) – Before her death, Betty White was known for her animal welfare advocacy.

On what would have been her 100th birthday, the Betty White Challenge called on people to honor the late actress by donating to their local animal rescue or shelter.

Supporters of the Wake County Animal Center donated more than $16,000 in one day.

In all, 600 people donated $22,052 to the center.

“This is an amazing outpouring of support for our shelter. Our community has always been generous, but this exceeded all our expectations,” said Dr. Jennifer Federico, Animal Services director for the county.

According to the county, all donations will be used to directly help animals through enrichment programs and services, advanced medical care, general animal care or sponsorships for adoption.

The county said their advocacy for the Betty White Challenge reached more than 30,000 people through social media channels and generated more than 1,000 visits to the Animal Center’s donation webpage.

Those still wishing to help can make monetary donations, sponsor a pet adoption fee, donate a needed care item or dropping off pet food. Volunteers and foster parents are also an invaluable part of helping animals in the center’s care.

