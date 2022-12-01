RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A bicyclist was struck by a vehicle Thursday morning and taken to a hospital with serious injuries, police said.

Officers were called to North Raleigh Boulevard at Milburnie Road around 9:55 a.m. There they found a man who had been injured on his bicycle.

Police said the driver of the vehicle remained at the scene after the wreck.

Northbound North Raleigh Boulevard at Milburnie Road is closed due to the wreck. Traffic is being diverted and drivers are advised to seek an alternate route.