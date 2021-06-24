Biden announces strategy to crack down on gun violence

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — After a recent surge of shootings, armed robberies and homicides, President Biden has introduced a strategy to try to get to the heart of the issue.

“It’s an outrage. Has to end and we’ll end it,” Biden said as he attempts to crack down on gun violence.

“We’ll make sure you can’t sell death and mayhem on our streets.”

The plan goes after gun dealers who violate federal gun sales laws and provides resources to high crime areas to stop weapons trafficking.

“Local and federal law enforcement and prosecutors are going to be able to better coordinate the prosecution of illegal gun trafficking across city and state lines,” Biden said.

Biden says the pandemic also contributed to the rise in gun violence. The strategy would utilize money from the American Rescue Plan to bolster law enforcement.

“We’re now providing more guidance on how they can use the $350 billion nationally that the American Rescue Plan has available to help reduce crime and address the root causes,” Biden said.

But Republicans such as Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.) say some police departments around the country face budget cuts, which makes it harder for law enforcement to do their jobs.

“It has demoralized police forces and it has emboldened criminal activity and this is something that has to stop,” Blackburn said.

The president expects more gun violence to happen as we enter the summer and the country opens back up.