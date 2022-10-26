RALEIGH, N.C.(WNCN)- As Wake County grows in population, so does the cost of living. It’s most evident when looking for a home: whether it be to buy or rent.

In an effort to protect families from being priced out the community, Wake County has partnered with three major banks to preserve existing affordable housing.

The county says Truist, First Horizon, and Wells Fargo announced more than $61 million to preserve thousands of low-to-moderate income housing units in the coming years through their Wake County Affordable Housing Preservation Fund.

“Without preserving the existing affordable units within our communities, we’re just treading water when it comes to solving the bigger issue of our housing crisis,” said Wake County Commissioner Vickie Adamson. “This is one of the biggest investments the county has ever made into an affordable housing program, and it showcases our commitment to keeping residents in homes they can afford and in communities they love.”

Since 2010, the county reports it has lost 59 percent of rental units that cost below $750 per month and 40 percent of units with rent below $1,000 per month.

The Wake County Affordable Housing Preservation Fund was first started in October 2021. Self-Help Ventures Fund, a Durham-based nonprofit financial institution, and the City of Raleigh joined on as partners.

The latest investments could help preserve 3,170 affordable housing units over the next 15 years.

Under the preservation fund, there are two loan options available for developers to qualify for:

Bridge Builder Loan: A short-term revolving loan to help acquire or maintain affordable multifamily rental properties, giving development partners time to stabilize the properties and obtain long-term supportive financing. Place Saver Loan: Permanent financing loans to acquire, rehabilitate, or preserve multifamily rental properties, whether naturally occurring affordable housing or expiring legally binding affordable housing.

“We need to be able to provide flexible and affordable financing to maintain affordable housing long term,” said Tucker Bartlett, Executive Vice President at Self-Help Ventures Fund. “With the commitment and vision of our government and bank partners, we are ready to do just that!”

Wake County says they will monitor the fund and review its performance quarterly and annually.