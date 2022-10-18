Hundreds of thousands of people will make their way to the fairgrounds this year for food, rides, and, of course, deals from local vendors.

Most merchants who sell at the fair are reputable, but there might be someone selling items there who might not have your best interest at heart.

You come to the state fair to forget your everyday cares, but there’s one thing you shouldn’t forget.

“The biggest thing to follow as a consumer is make sure you shop as if you were shopping somewhere else,” said Meredith Radford of the Better Business Bureau of Eastern North Carolina.

The state fair offers products ranging from big tickets items like exercise devices, to beds and mattresses, gutter guards, home services like TV subscriptions, and more.

“Know who runs the business, what the business is about and check and see what the refund and exchange policy is,” she said. “Get that in writing before you give them any money.”

When you are distracted by the atmosphere of the fair— refund policies are something a lot of folks don’t think about.

“ I just made a few purchases and didn’t think about refunds or what my rights are for returning,” said fairgoer Tanya Shephard.

Federal trade commission rules allow for a three-day cooling off period to cancel most purchases—but not everything.

“Purchases under $25 wouldn’t apply or things like motor vehicles and arts and crafts don’t fall under that rule,” said Radford.

The only pressure you ought to feel is from family and friends to get on one of those scary rides— not from vendors..

“High pressure tactics are really common among scammers so if you feel like you’re being pressured into purchasing something that’s a good reason to walk away,” said Radford.

That doesn’t just apply to high-pressure tactics.

Before you make a big purchase, take some time to think about it.

Walk around the fair a little bit, get something to eat, or take a ride while considering that purchase.

Then after you’ve thought about that big purchase and you feel it’s right for you, go back. Remember those retailers aren’t going to leave —they are going to be there until the fair closes next Sunday.