RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — “It was a tragedy, but unfortunately was preventable,” Trey Brooks told lawmakers in Raleigh on Wednesday.

Brooks is the father of Hailey Brooks, an 11-year-old girl killed when a truck struck her at the Raleigh Christmas Parade when she and her dance company were participating. He and his wife, April Brooks, were at a Transportation Committee hearing on Wednesday to testify on the bill named after their daughter.

House Bill 633, or the Shine Like Hailey Parade Safety Act, seeks to bring a new set of safety requirements to cities in the state with populations over 35,000.

“I think we all take for granted when we show up for the parade that there’s basic safety guidance that’s being followed that’s ensuring the safety of the parade and its participants and the spectators,” Trey Brooks said.

Under the bill, any vehicle being used in a parade much be inspected for safety and verification of registration and insurance no more than seven days before the date of the parade.

It also requires the operator of that vehicle be over the age of 25 with a valid drivers license.

Landen Glass, 20, is the truck driver accused of killing Hailey and has been charged with involuntary manslaughter among other things.

In 2021 in Virginia, Glass was cited for improper equipment, speeding and not having a vehicle inspection, according to records. In May 2021, he was “assigned to driver improvement,” a warrant said. Glass, who has no criminal record, also had six previous vehicle inspection violations.

“The driver knew that the parking brake or emergency brake was not connected on the vehicle. It was visible to the common eye or the trained eye of a mechanic. If they would have walked by, they would have seen the parking brake dangling from underneath the driver’s door. If that would have been intact, my daughter probably would still be here today,” Trey told lawmakers.

While HB 633 moves through the House, Trey and April Brooks have filed a lawsuit against Glass, CC and Co. Dance Complex (their daughter’s dance company), D and L Floats (who supplied the float), and Greater Raleigh Merchants Association who organized the parade.

In a statement to CBS 17, Christy Curtis, owner of CC & Co. said:

“We’ve only just recently learned of the lawsuit and our legal team will be reviewing the filing. As a longstanding dance institution, we have always prioritized the safety and well-being of our students and we take these allegations very seriously. Our staff remains dedicated to providing a nurturing environment that fosters learning, growth, and a passion for dance.“

In the suit, attorneys for the Brooks said, “CC & Co. was so disorganized and unprepared from a safety perspective that its staff could not even determine Hailey’s identity after she was struck and killed.”

The suit claimed the dance company did little to prepare staff for an emergency and relied on crowd onlookers to step in to help the student dancers.

The Brooks family is seeking at least $25,000 in damages from each of the defendants. There are a total of 10 claims against the four defendants. They include negligence and gross negligence, wrongful death, vicarious liability, and vicarious liability and agency.