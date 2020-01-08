Bill would require students to play sports based on gender identified at birth

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF/CBS Newspath) — It’s a new bill some call an attack on transgender students. Others say it is designed to keep things fair. The bill would require students to play on the sports team of their gender at birth.

“This is about ignorance, hate and discrimination,” Chris Sanders with the Tennessee Equality Project says about a new bill introduced in Tennessee by Representative Bruce Griffey. The bill would require Tennessee student athletes to participate in sports based on their sex at birth, “it is insulting to trans youth, it is an attack on them, their state government should be serving them and not seeking ways to marginalize them further. “

Sanders says this is becoming a pattern from lawmakers — introducing bills he calls discriminatory, “this bill is a part of the 2020 slate of hate, what we call the bills that attack the LGBT community.”

But Representative Griffey says the bill isn’t designed to punish or discriminate, “this is an attempt to try to make it fair, try to base it on your birth certificate at birth and so everyone has a fair shot at scholarships and a fair shot at winning.”

Griffey says there’s a reason why we have boys and girls sports, “if we’re going to begin blurring the lines we’re really defeating the purpose of having fair competitions to begin with. “

In the end, the lawmaker says it comes down to science and experience, “we all know that traditionally males generally have bigger hearts, bigger upper body strength and that can give them a genetic advantage when competing against women in a number of sports. “

If schools are caught willfully violating the guidelines under the bill , they could lose state funding, be disqualified and forced to pay a $10,000 fine.

