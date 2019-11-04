Bionic leg being developed in Utah could change amputees’ lives

SALT LAKE CITY, UT (CNN Newsource) – It’s an impressive piece of technology powered by motors, artificial intelligence, and sensor.

The Bionic Engineering Lab at the University of Utah is working with a prototype bionic leg, and they’re fine tuning it with people like Kerry Finn.

Finn lost his left leg three years ago due to complications with Type 2 diabetes, but this new bionic leg is giving him hope.

“Walking on it at first was like walking on a trampoline with one leg. You’d bounce but once you got used to it and they do the adjustments the feeling is fantastic. It’s a whole new world,” said Finn, a trial participant.

The team working on this says the bionic leg will help improve the lives of amputees by letting them walk faster and for longer.

“It also assists me with walking upstairs, I’m able to take two steps at a time which I have not done in three years of losing a leg,” Finn says.

A lot of the abilities gained by the bionic leg are thanks to how lightweight it is.

Director of the Bionic Engineering Lab Tommaso Lenzie says, “It’s actually lighter than the biological leg for most people. We think this is very important because of the comfort, we want subjects and people to be able to use it in every day life and keep it on all day.”

Before it can be taken home, it needs to undergo rigorous testing.

The leg’s programming can be adjusted on the fly via Wi-Fi.

Bionic engineering grad student Sarah Hood says amputees testing the leg have had to start from square one.

“It is kind of like being a kid again. They have to learn to relax and let the leg do the work rather than them having to do the work is sometimes a little bit tricky,” said Hood.

But that’s not stopping Finn from looking to the future.

“I felt if I could do anything to further the cause of prosthetics and how they work, I thought it would be a good thing, even if I don’t get to see it in my lifetime.”

Engineers think the bionic leg will be ready to use in the next 5-10 years.

They also think as technology improves, children will have a chance to use them, too.

