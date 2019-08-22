Bird or bunny? Optical illusion divides the internet

ATLANTA (CNN NEWSOURCE) — Remember the great debate of 2015 — was the dress white and gold or blue and black?

Now there’s a new optical illusion driving the internet crazy.

Is it a bird? Or is it a bunny?

Survey says — it’s a bird! It’s an African white-necked raven named “Mischief.”

The 18-year-old bird belongs to the World Bird Sanctuary in Missouri. And apparently, he’s a pretty talented guy. Not only does he fly — he talks, paints, and of course, confuses the internet.

More headlines from CBS17.com:

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now