Bird or bunny? Optical illusion divides the internet

ATLANTA (CNN NEWSOURCE) — Remember the great debate of 2015 — was the dress white and gold or blue and black?
Now there’s a new optical illusion driving the internet crazy.
Is it a bird? Or is it a bunny?
Survey says — it’s a bird! It’s an African white-necked raven named “Mischief.”
The 18-year-old bird belongs to the World Bird Sanctuary in Missouri. And apparently, he’s a pretty talented guy. Not only does he fly — he talks, paints, and of course, confuses the internet.
