Birth control pills, patches will not require prescription in North Carolina starting Tuesday

RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) — North Carolinians won’t need a prescription to get birth control pills and patches starting Tuesday.

The change comes as part of a new law signed on Aug. 20 and set to go into effect on Feb. 1. The law allows qualified pharmacists to give and administer certain medications, including certain forms of birth control.

These pharmacists can now give customers “self-administered oral or transdermal contraceptives” so long as the patient completes “an assessment consistent with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s United States Medical Eligibility Criteria (US MEC) for Contraceptive Use.”

The USMEC includes recommendations on using certain contraceptive methods for people who have certain medical conditions.

This law explicitly does not allow pharmacists to distribute emergency contraception, such as the morning-after pill, but that medication is already available over the counter.

The law also allows these pharmacists to give prenatal vitamins, nicotine replacement therapy, HIV prevention medications and glucagon for treatment of severe hypoglycemia.