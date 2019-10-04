Black & Blue Huddle Digital Week 5: Jaguars, Kyle Allen, and a fanatic fan

RALEIGH, NC (WNCN) – Heading into week 5 of the 2019 NFL season, Alyssa Rae sits down with NFL Insider Mark Thomas to talk about the Panthers upcoming matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

You’ll hear from Alyssa on the Panthers outlook for Sunday’s game as Cam Newton takes a prolonged break from the game.

You’ll also get to meet another diehard Panthers fan.

We give you a leg up on your fantasy football lineup with another week of Black & Blue Huddle’s Start ‘Em & Sit ‘Em.

