Black NC sheriffs: We’re being wrongly targeted in ICE bill

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Newly elected black sheriffs in North Carolina not honoring federal requests to hold inmates who may be in the country unlawfully say they’re being unfairly targeted by Republican lawmakers with a bill that would force compliance.

Sheriffs from three large counties spoke on Wednesday before a Senate committee debates and votes on the bill.

Mecklenburg County Sheriff Garry McFadden says GOP legislators are attacking new sheriffs who won’t comply with Immigration and Customs Enforcement detainers upon people charged with state crimes. Compliance is currently optional. McFadden accuses legislators of using “code words” — including the words “urban sheriffs” — to highlight the sheriffs are black.

The Senate has proposed altering House legislation so that orders would be required from judges or magistrates. Civil rights groups still say due process problems would make the bill unconstitutional.

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now