Blood pressure drug losartan recalled again due to cancer-linked chemical contamination

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The recall of a widely-prescribed blood pressure drug losartan is being expanded again by the Food and Drug Administration due to contamination by cancer-linked chemical.

The FDA says the drug contains trace amounts of N-methylnitrosobutyric acid, or NMBA, which has been linked to cancer.

Losartan is a generic angiotensin II receptor blocker used to treat high blood pressure and heart failure.

Five lots of the Torrent Pharmaceutical Limited drug are part of this recall, the fifth by Torrent since January, including losartan potassium tablets and losartan potassium/hydrochlorothiazide tablets.

