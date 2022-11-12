NAGS HEAD, N.C. (WAVY) — The Bodie Island Lighthouse is celebrating its 150th anniversary with a free climb of the lighthouse on Nov. 12.

The Bodie Island Lighthouse is one of three historic lighthouses located in Cape Hatteras National Seashore and is only open seasonally for climbs. It has over 200 steps inside, from the floor to the top, which is equal to climbing a 10-story building.

The anniversary climb was rescheduled from Oct. 1 to Nov. 12 due to inclement weather and will be the last chance for the public to climb Bodie Island Lighthouse before the next season.

Reservations are required to climb and no more than eight people can climb during a timeslot. Climbers are asked to bring appropriate shoes and leave bags behind.

You can reserve a spot online here.