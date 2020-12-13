Body cam video shows arrest of NC murder suspect in Florida

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A Burlington man was arrested in Florida after officials say he shot and killed a man in Green level.

On Saturday, deputies in Volusia County, Florida, arrested Lloyd Carvon Gillis, 29, in DeLand, Florida, the sheriff’s office said in a news release.

Gillis was wanted for the first-degree murder of a 24-year-old man in Green Level.

At about 12:55 a.m. on Aug. 16, deputies responded to a shooting at a home on the 2200 block of James Boswell Road in Green Level.

Deputies believe 24-year-old Christopher Tyrick Gattis, of Green Level, was trying to leave a home when he was shot. Gattis was taken to a hospital where he died a short time later.

On Saturday, deputies responded to a report that Gillis was in a home on South Adelle Avenue in DeLand.

Deputies have identified the suspect in the shooting as Gillis.

On Saturday, Volusia County deputies surrounded the house where they believed Gillis to be located and spoke with the people inside.

Gillis initially told deputies that his name was Cory Gillis. A fingerprint scan indicated 91% probability that he was Lloyd Gillis.

Upon searching for Lloyd Gillis’ name, the sergeant found news reports about the Aug. 16 murder case in Alamance County.

Deputies were able to identify Lloyd Gillis by the tattoos on his chest. The suspect reportedly admitted that Cory was his cousin’s name.

Body camera video and audio shows the deputy check the suspect’s chest before saying, “That’s Lloyd from North Carolina. That’s him. First-degree murder.”

The suspect was served warrants for first-degree murder, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and violation of parole out of Alamance County.

Upon arresting Gillis, deputies found about 29 grams of suspected heroin, a small amount of MDMA, a gun box, 37 rounds of .380 ammunition and one empty magazine.

He was then also charged with giving a false name upon being detained, resisting without violence and possession of MDMA. The suspected heroin was submitted for testing.