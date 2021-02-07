Body discarded off side of road last month in Davidson County just found, 3 charged with concealing death, deputies say

Zachary Neal Essick, 32, of Winston-Salem, Tasha Nicole Hill, 32, of Winston-Salem, and Joseph Edward Brock, 51, of Lexington

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — Three people were arrested and charged with concealing a death after a body was found on Saturday, according to a Davidson County Sheriff’s Office news release.

Deputies with the DCSO were called to the 3300 Block of Frye Bridge Road (Arcadia) when they were told about a body being found near a waterway.

Once Deputies arrived on scene, detectives and crime scene personnel with the DCSO were called to the scene to further investigate. Detectives identified the deceased person as Christopher Chase Watson.

As the investigation continued, suspicious circumstances were revealed which resulted in Zachary Neal Essick, 32, of Winston-Salem, Tasha Nicole Hill, 32, of Winston-Salem, and Joseph Edward Brock, 51, of Lexington, being identified as suspects in the concealment of Watson’s death due to unnatural causes.

During the investigation, it was discovered that Watson’s body was discarded off of Frye Bridge Road sometime in early January.

As a result of the investigation, it was learned that Watson died on Hickory Tree Road in Winston Salem in the home of Essick and Hill.

After passing away in the home, Watson’s body was moved and discarded on Frye Bridge Road.

Essick and Hill were arrested and charged with the following:

concealment of unnatural death

simple possession of schedule IV controlled substance

simple possession of schedule II controlled substance

possession of drug paraphernalia

Essick and Hill appeared before the Magistrate where they were issued secured bonds of $80,000 each with both being scheduled for Lexington District Court on March 8.

Brock was also charged with concealment of unnatural death.

He appeared before the Magistrate where he was issued a secured bond of $75,000 and a court date of March 8.

All three of them were then placed in the Davidson County Detention Center.

Watson’s body will be sent to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for an autopsy.

This is an ongoing investigation.