Body found after boater vanishes at SC lake before fishing competition

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WSPA photo of Lake Hartwell

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A body has been recovered at Lake Hartwell after a search for a missing boater that started Saturday night.

According to South Carolina Department of Natural Resources officials, the search started Saturday night at about 6 p.m. when a vacant boat was reported on Lake Hartwell.

The boater was reportedly expected to participate in a fishing competition.

Crews continued searching Sunday morning and a body was recovered at about 11:45 a.m., DNR officials said.

That person’s identity has not yet been released by the coroner’s office.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss