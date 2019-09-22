Body found after boater vanishes at SC lake before fishing competition

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A body has been recovered at Lake Hartwell after a search for a missing boater that started Saturday night.

According to South Carolina Department of Natural Resources officials, the search started Saturday night at about 6 p.m. when a vacant boat was reported on Lake Hartwell.

The boater was reportedly expected to participate in a fishing competition.

Crews continued searching Sunday morning and a body was recovered at about 11:45 a.m., DNR officials said.

That person’s identity has not yet been released by the coroner’s office.