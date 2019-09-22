ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A body has been recovered at Lake Hartwell after a search for a missing boater that started Saturday night.
According to South Carolina Department of Natural Resources officials, the search started Saturday night at about 6 p.m. when a vacant boat was reported on Lake Hartwell.
The boater was reportedly expected to participate in a fishing competition.
Crews continued searching Sunday morning and a body was recovered at about 11:45 a.m., DNR officials said.
That person’s identity has not yet been released by the coroner’s office.
- Work continues, lanes blocked after Raleigh water main break Thursday night
- Mom warns about aerosol cans in cars after explosion in teen daughter’s car
- Child Passenger Safety Week: Is your child safe?
- Body found after boater vanishes at SC lake before fishing competition
- Customer dies after stone falls at NC business selling granite slabs