CARRBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — Carrboro police are investigating after a dead body was found Wednesday morning.

At 8:08 a.m., officers responded to Al’s Garage on South Merritt Mill Road after the body was found inside a vehicle in the parking lot.

Police are working to identify the person and determine the circumstances around their death.

Police said they don’t believe that there is any threat to the wider community.