Bodycam video: Woman, 65, tased after fleeing, kicking officer over $80 ticket

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (CNN Newssource) – Police in Oklahoma released body camera footage from a traffic stop that escalated into a brief chase and ended with a 65-year-old woman getting tased and arrested.

It all started when an officer tried to give the woman an $80 ticket for a broken tail light.

The woman, Debra Hamil, refuses to sign the ticket.

When the officer demands she get out of the car, she refuses then takes off and a short chase ensues.

She finally pulls over and the officer pulls out his gun, demanding she get out of the car.

He eventually pulls her out of her truck and that’s when the video shows Hamil kicking the officer in the groin.

The officer deploys his taser after she refuses to put her hands behind her back and he finally places her under arrest.

Hamil refused medical attention, but officials said they brought her to the ER to make sure she was okay.

The county District Attorney is charging Hamil with felony assault on a police officer and resisting arrest.

