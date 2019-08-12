Boil water advisory issued for Nashville after bacteria discovered in testing

NASHVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — The town of Nashville in Nash County is under a boil water advisory after bacteria was found in a sample from the drinking water system, according to a Sunday night news release from the Town of Nashville Fire Department.

The bacteria that was found is called “total coliform bacteria” and is generally not harmful, the news release said.

However, coliforms are an “indicator that other, potentially harmful, bacteria” might be in the drinking water, according to the news release.

Officials said the North Carolina Division of Water Resources is advising customers to “boil all water used for human consumption,” the release said.

The water should be boiled for uses including drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes or food preparation. Authorities said bottled water could be substituted.

The news release said boiling the water for a minute “should kill any disease-causing organisms.”

Officials said the advisory would be in effect until further notice. Additional water testing will take place in the meantime.

