TROY, N.C. (WNCN) – A Montgomery County judge denied bond for a Charlotte man accused of killing his girlfriend.

James Dunmore, 51, is charged with first-degree murder in the death of 39-year-old Allisha Watts.

After more than a month of searching, the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office found the remains of Watts on August 24. Dunmore was arrested and charged following the discovery.

She was last seen on July 16, and a missing person report was filed on July 19 by Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police for the Moore County resident.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office was believed to be searching a scene on Cemetery Road in Montgomery County early Thursday afternoon.

Two days after her disappearance, investigators found Watts’ vehicle, a Mercedes SUV, in Anson County at a DMV office. They found Dunmore in the vehicle, unresponsive from a possible suicide attempt.

It’s still unclear what led up to Watts’ death.

Family and friends of Watts showed up to Dunmore’s initial court hearing on Monday. The victim’s mom was not able to make the hearing as she’s grappling with her daughter’s death. Those who attended said they want to make sure justice is served. Dunmore faces the death penalty if he’s found guilty.

“I spoke with her [Allisha Watts’] mother briefly this morning. Her mother wanted whatever maximum they can give Mr. Dunmore if he’s found guilty of doing this to her child. She spoke about how he closed her child’s eyes and she wants his eyes closed as well. Because she won’t be able to see her daughter again,” Brenda Smith, a friend of Watt’s Family said.

Dunmore is due back in court on September 14 with an appointed attorney.