Bones found in Harnett County yard identified as homeowner

DUNN, N.C. (WNCN) – The office of the Chief Medical Examiner has identified the human bones found in the yard of a Monroe Lane home as the homeowner.

Through dental records, the bones were identified as 52 year-old Carlton Glenn Parker.

The bones were found at the home in the 1000 block of Monroe Lane on Tuesday night when deputies were performing a welfare check around 9:30.

The caller who requested the we

lfare check said the person who lives at that address hadn’t been seen “recently.”

The sheriff’s office says there are no indications of foul play.

The cause of death is unknown at this time.

