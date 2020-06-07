Border Patrol seizes 1,000-Year-Old Iranian Artifact

ISTANBUL (AP) — Istanbul residents flocked to the city’s shores and parks on the first weekend with no coronavirus lockdown, prompting a reprimand from the country's health minister who warned that the COVID-19 pandemic still poses a threat.

Images on social media and in the news media Sunday showed crowds packed along Istanbul's Bosporus sunbathing and swimming. Videos also showed large groups of people picnicking and partying Saturday night without heeding social distancing or wearing masks.