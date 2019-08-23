Boris Johnson prepares to take his place on world stage

French President Emmanuel Macron welcomes Britain’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson at the Elysee Palace, Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019 in Paris. Welcoming British Prime Minister Boris Johnson to the courtyard of his Elysee Palace Thursday with a big smile and little pats on the back, Macron remained firm on his position that renegotiating the deal for Britain to leave the European Union is not an option. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole)

LONDON (AP) — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who has endeavored to lead his country since he was a boy, will get his first moment on the world stage in his new role at the Group of Seven summit in France this weekend. And he will be at pains to ensure it won’t be his last.

The man whose boyhood dream was to be “world king” could be the shortest-serving prime minister in British history if he fails in his high-stakes gambit to force the European Union to reopen Brexit talks.

As Johnson prepares to meet with world leaders, including U.S. President Donald Trump, at the seaside resort of Biarritz, opponents at home are plotting to bring him down with a no-confidence vote after Parliament returns from its summer recess next month.