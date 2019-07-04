Born on the 4th of July! Malia Obama, others celebrating birthdays on Independence Day

Birthday wishes go out to celebrities who get to celebrate a birthday on the 4th of July!

Today’s Birthdays:

Malia Obama, daughter of former President Barack Obama, is 21

Rapper Post Malone, born Austin Richard Post, is 24

Actress Eva Marie Saint is 95.

Actress Gina Lollobrigida is 92.

Singer Bill Withers is 81.

Actor Ed Bernard (“Police Woman,” ”White Shadow”) is 80.

Actress Karolyn Grimes (Zuzu in “It’s A Wonderful Life”) is 79.

Singer Annette Beard of Martha and the Vandellas is 76.

TV talk show host Geraldo Rivera is 76. Percussionist Ralph Johnson of Earth, Wind and Fire is 68.

Percussionist Domingo Ortiz of Widespread Panic is 67.

Singer John Waite is 67.

Guitarist Kirk Pengilly (PEN’-geh-lee) of INXS (in-ex-ES’) is 61.

Steel guitarist Teddy Carr (Ricochet) is 59.

DJ Zonka (Big Audio Dynamite) is 57.

Singer Michael Sweet of Stryper is 56.

Bassist Matt Malley (Counting Crows) is 56.

Actor Tracy Letts (“Homeland”) is 54.

Actor-comedian Al Madrigal (“Gary Unmarried,” ”The Daily Show”) is 48.

Actor John Lloyd Young (“Jersey Boys”) is 44.

Singer Stephen “Ste” McNally of BBMak is 41.

Actress Becki Newton (“Ugly Betty”) is 41.

Actor Mo McRae (“Sons of Anarchy”) is 37.

Reality star Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino (“Jersey Shore”) is 37.

Singer Melanie Fiona is 36.

