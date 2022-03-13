RALEIGH, N.C. (AP/WNCN) — A new program in North Carolina is placing a “bounty” on invasive Bradford pear trees as they spread through forests in the state.

North Carolina State University says the initiative is set to start with an April 23 event in Greensboro and could expand to more locations in the fall.

“We probably won’t eradicate Bradford pear from North Carolina,” said Kelly Oten, assistant professor of forestry and environmental resources at NC State. “But we do want to increase awareness about how this tree is harming the environment, reduce how many people plant them and encourage people to replace their own trees with something else.”

N.C. State said the tree is known for its “strong, distinctive stench.”

It will allow people to get up to five new native trees for their yards in exchange for cutting down the same number of Bradford pears.

Oten said the white-flowered tree can breed with other types of pear trees and spread in forests to replace native trees and create food deserts for birds.

The assistant professor said the Bradford pear was introduced to the U.S. from Asian as an ornamental tree in the early 20th century.

“They’re displacing our native trees that cannot outcompete the Bradford pear, which has significant ecological impacts,” Oten said.

Ohio, South Carolina and Pennsylvania have announced bans against the sale and planting of Bradford pears. North Carolina does not have a ban on Bradford pears, but it does have bans on other problematic plants.