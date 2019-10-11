Boy, 7, badly injured after stranger picks him up, slams him to ground head first

NEW YORK (AP) — Police say a 6-year-old child has been hospitalized after being attacked by a stranger on a street in Queens.

It happened in the Kew Gardens neighborhood just before 5 p.m. Thursday.

Police say the child was with his parents when the 35-year-old man picked him up without provocation and threw him to the ground.

The child was hospitalized with a head injury but police say it is not life-threatening.

The man was taken into custody.

