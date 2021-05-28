Boy airlifted to hospital after car plows into home in Louisiana

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD)– A crash in Monroe has left a 10-year-old boy injured and he has been airlifted to Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport.

Owner of the Parkview Drive home, Karn Jones, says the crash happened around 6:40 p.m. Friday. Jones says the driver failed to yield while approaching a curve on Parkview Drive, and took out three rooms — two bedrooms and the living room of her home.

Jones says her son was lying in the bed when the vehicle struck her home.

“I was sitting on the couch and all I knew was like a bomb went off. There were bricks and dust. All I could think about was to start screaming the kids’ names and to see where they were,” said Jones.

She says they began moving boards until they got to her son just before Monroe police arrived.

Jones says the driver of the vehicle got out of the car and began to walk away from the scene.

The injuries the boy is facing are still unclear. The driver of the vehicle was taken to a local hospital for evaluation.