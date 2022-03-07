WINTERSET, Iowa (WHO) – Eight members of a family took shelter in an Iowa home as Saturday’s tornado headed toward them, but only four survived. Two neighbors also died, according to Madison County authorities.

One of the victims was identified as 63-year-old Melissa Bazley.

Her husband and adult son survived. Bazley’s son-in-law Mike Bolger, 37, died. So did two of his three children: Kinlee, 5, and Owen, 2. His other son survived. Bazley’s daughter, Kuri, suffered serious injuries.

The Bolgers had been visiting from Blue Springs, Missouri.

Rodney Clark, 64, and Cecilia Lloyd, 72, also died after the tornado hit their homes down the street from the Bazleys.

The tornado was part of a storm system that caused damage in other counties, as well, including Polk, Jasper, and Lucas. One person died in Lucas County.

A family friend set up an online fundraiser to help with medical and funeral expenses.

The GoFundMe page for the family says Kuri Bolger, who is the children’s mother and Bazley’s daughter, was hospitalized after being seriously injured.

Lynn Larson said her daughter-in-law, Kuri Bolger, underwent surgery on her leg Monday and faces another surgery on her arm to repair broken bones. Her oldest grandson was treated at the hospital and released.

Larson said she and the rest of her family are “just devastated.”

“I just can’t describe how wonderful Mike was. Everybody loved him,” Larson said. “It just rips your heart out. My grandchildren were wonderful. They were just the light of my life.”

The tornado was rated an EF-4, with peak winds of 170 mph (274 kph), the National Weather Service said Monday. The tornado was on the ground for nearly 70 miles (113 kilometers), leaving the longest path of destruction since a 1984 tornado that carved a path 117 miles (188 kilometers) long.

The seventh death came from Lucas County, about 54 miles (87 kilometers) southeast of Des Moines, when a separate tornado struck less than an hour later, injuring several other people. Officials there said Monday that Jesse Theron Fisher, 40, of Chariton, Iowa, died in the storm and another area resident remained hospitalized. The state Department of Natural Resources said that Fisher was in an RV at a campground at Red Haw State Park near Chariton when the storm struck.

The storms that raked Iowa on Saturday were the deadliest to occur in the state since May 2008, when one tornado destroyed nearly 300 homes and killed nine people in the northern Iowa city of Parkersburg. Another tornado a month later killed four boys at the Little Sioux Boy Scout ranch in western Iowa.

Saturday’s storms damaged or destroyed other homes and downed power lines and trees, causing some power outages.