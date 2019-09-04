Live Now
Hurricane Dorian lashes Jacksonville Beach, Fla.
1  of  20
Closings
Barton College Crosscreek Charter School Cumberland County Schools Fayetteville State University Fayetteville Tech. Community College Franklin County Schools Harnett County Schools Harvest Christian Preschool Johnston County Public Schools Meals on Wheels - Wake County Methodist University Nash Community College Nash-Rocky Mount Schools NC Wesleyan College (Rocky Mount) Project Enlightenment Sampson County Schools University of Mount Olive Wake County Schools Wake Tech. Community College Wayne Community College

Boy thrown from Mall of America balcony returns home

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MINNEAPOLIS, MN (AP) — A 5-year-old boy has returned home nearly five months after he was thrown from a third-floor balcony at the Mall of America in Minnesota.

The boy’s family said Tuesday on a gofundme.com site that their son has completed inpatient treatment and has returned home.

KSTP-TV reports the boy, identified only as Landen, will continue to receive outpatient rehabilitation for multiple injuries.

The boy’s family said in August that he had been moved from intensive care and into a rehabilitation program.

“We are so thankful, and we rejoice in the Lord’s blessings to our family,” the family said in a statement quoted by the Star Tribune .

The boy was thrown nearly 40 feet (12.2 meters) to the ground by a stranger in April.

The man who threw Landen, Emmanuel Aranda, pleaded guilty to attempted premeditated first-degree murder. He told investigators he went to the Bloomington mall “looking for someone to kill” after women had rejected his advances.

Aranda filed notice Friday to appeal his case to the Minnesota Court of Appeals.

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss