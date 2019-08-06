Boy to meet Nash County deputy who pulled puppy from well

NASHVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – A special meeting is scheduled for Tuesday night in Nash County.

It all started a week ago when 11-year-old Trey Snow’s puppy went missing and Deputy B. Heath, who was off duty, jumped into help after discovering the pup fell down a well.

Trey and his family were panicked and couldn’t reach her. They were afraid she had drowned.

According to the post, the puppy fell down 10-feet deep well.

That’s when Heath happened to drive by and offered help.

Trey, with help from his mom, wrote a Facebook post thanking the sheriff’s office without knowing the deputy’s name.

Trey and Heath will meet Tuesday night.