Boy walking sister to bus stop is nearly killed by road rage driver, police say

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) – Police in South Carolina say a driver trying to cut off another driver during a road rage incident lost control and hit a 13-year-old boy on a sidewalk who was taking his younger sister to the bus stop.

Greenville Police Lt. Alan Johnson said the department’s investigation found Norman Gardner Jr. was driving about 75 mph in morning rush hour traffic on a six-lane Greenville highway when the wreck happened September 18.

Johnson says Gardner was upset after another driver honked the horn at him and was speeding to catch up on state Highway 291.

Greenville police photo

Johnson identified the 13-year-old boy as Welfred Hallen, who remains in the hospital in critical condition.

Johnson says Hallen suffered a broken back, neck, pelvis, wrist and both kneecaps and is facing a year of recovery. His sister wasn’t injured.

Gardner is charged with reckless driving. Court records didn’t list an attorney.

Welfred Hallen in a photo from WSPA

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now