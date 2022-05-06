ARLINGTON, Va. (WNCN) — A Virginia man was cited after TSA agents found 23 weapons – including brass knuckles and martial arts throwing knives – in his carry-on bag at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport on Wednesday, officials said.

The Transportation Security Administration said agents found the weapons when the man put his bags through the security checkpoint’s X-ray machine.

The Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority Police were called to the checkpoint where the man was cited.

The TSA said the following items were found:

Nine disposable scalpels

Eight folding locking-blade knives

Three martial arts throwing knives

One dagger

One switchblade

One pair of brass knuckles

“TSA would have had no issue had all 23 of these items been packed in a checked bag, but passengers certainly cannot carry these types of weapons into the cabin of an aircraft,” the agency said in a release.

The TSA does not publicly release passenger information in any incident.