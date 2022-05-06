ARLINGTON, Va. (WNCN) — A Virginia man was cited after TSA agents found 23 weapons – including brass knuckles and martial arts throwing knives – in his carry-on bag at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport on Wednesday, officials said.
The Transportation Security Administration said agents found the weapons when the man put his bags through the security checkpoint’s X-ray machine.
The Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority Police were called to the checkpoint where the man was cited.
The TSA said the following items were found:
- Nine disposable scalpels
- Eight folding locking-blade knives
- Three martial arts throwing knives
- One dagger
- One switchblade
- One pair of brass knuckles
“TSA would have had no issue had all 23 of these items been packed in a checked bag, but passengers certainly cannot carry these types of weapons into the cabin of an aircraft,” the agency said in a release.
The TSA does not publicly release passenger information in any incident.