RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The North Carolina Department of Transportation has scheduled nightly closures to a portion of U.S. 70 Business near Garner.

NCDOT said the temporary closures at Interstate-40 would begin Monday night.

Nightly lane closures on westbound U.S. 70 Business are planned with 30-minute closures between 11 p.m. and 5 a.m. beginning Monday and recurring for the next two weeks.

It will be closing for bridge demolition as part of the widening project from Southeast Raleigh to Clayton, NCDOT said. The closures would allow for the safe demolition of the I-40 East bridges over U.S. 70 Business.

After two weeks of work on the westbound side, crews will shift to the eastbound side.

NCDOT said drivers need to slow down and use extra caution when going through the work zone.

The entire project is estimated to cost $360 million and is scheduled to end in 2024. The goal is to improve traffic on 13 miles of I-40 from Raleigh to Clayton. The state expects traffic to increase 65 percent by 2040 with congestion only getting worse near the I-40/N.C. 42 interchange.

The project is expected to ease congestion and delays, make travel safer, and accommodate future growth.