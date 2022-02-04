Bridge over I-440 in southwest Raleigh to close for a year starting this weekend

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A bridge replacement project over the Beltline in Raleigh will close down a section of Athens Drive for a year.

The North Carolina Department of Transportation said the closure will start Sunday evening. Crews will begin the process of demolishing the existing bridge in order to build its replacement.

A detour will take drivers south and east of the Beltline to:

Take Kaplan Drive to Melbourne Road to cross I-440

Use Powell Drive, Western Boulevard and Jones Franklin Road to get to Athens Drive on the opposite side of I-440

Divers north and west of the Beltline will follow this detour in reverse.

From Sunday through Thursday, I-440 will close from midnight until 5 a.m. to demolish the bridge. Crews will work on I-440 East at Athens Drive for two or three nights. Work will them rotate over to the westbound side.

For eastbound travelers:

Exit I-440 at Jones Franklin Road

Follow a detour to Western Boulevard back to the Beltline

Drivers heading west:

Take the Western Boulevard exit

Turn left on Jones Franklin to get back to I-440

Also Sunday night, Beryl Road will be closed for about three weeks between Pylon Drive and Method Road.

A crane will be positioned there to help place the girders on the new I-440 bridge over Hillsborough Street, Beryl Road, and the railroad tracks. Traffic will be detoured to Hillsborough Street.

It took crews a little more than a year to demolish and replace the Melbourne Road bridge over I-440.