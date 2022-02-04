Bridge over I-440 in southwest Raleigh to close for a year starting this weekend

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A bridge replacement project over the Beltline in Raleigh will close down a section of Athens Drive for a year.

The North Carolina Department of Transportation said the closure will start Sunday evening. Crews will begin the process of demolishing the existing bridge in order to build its replacement.

A detour will take drivers south and east of the Beltline to:

  • Take Kaplan Drive to Melbourne Road to cross I-440
  • Use Powell Drive, Western Boulevard and Jones Franklin Road to get to Athens Drive on the opposite side of I-440

Divers north and west of the Beltline will follow this detour in reverse.

From Sunday through Thursday, I-440 will close from midnight until 5 a.m. to demolish the bridge. Crews will work on I-440 East at Athens Drive for two or three nights. Work will them rotate over to the westbound side.

For eastbound travelers:

  • Exit I-440 at Jones Franklin Road
  • Follow a detour to Western Boulevard back to the Beltline

Drivers heading west:

  • Take the Western Boulevard exit
  • Turn left on Jones Franklin to get back to I-440

Also Sunday night, Beryl Road will be closed for about three weeks between Pylon Drive and Method Road.

A crane will be positioned there to help place the girders on the new I-440 bridge over Hillsborough Street, Beryl Road, and the railroad tracks. Traffic will be detoured to Hillsborough Street.

It took crews a little more than a year to demolish and replace the Melbourne Road bridge over I-440.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Click here for full list of trending stories