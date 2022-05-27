SANFORD, N.C. (WNCN)- The North Carolina Department of Transportation is closing a road in Lee County for a bridge replacement project.

Officials in Sanford said St. Andres Church Road will close beginning Wednesday, June 1. The closure will run from Kentyrewood Farm Road to Lemon Springs Road. It will last until Jan. 27, 2023. Crews will replace Bridge #34 over Upper Little River.

A detour will be in place. The alternative route is as follows:

Heading north on St. Andrews Church Road from Swans Station Road, turn left onto Kentyrewood Farm Road.

After 0.4 miles, turn right onto Holder Road, which will turn into Sherriff Watson Road.

Turn right onto Lemon Springs Road, which intersects St. Andrews Church Road in 1.4 miles.

Residents will be allowed to use Carson Drive, Mugs Lane, and Cox Road.