Bronze shoes stolen from New Mexico Veterans Memorial

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Pieces of art dedicated to those affected by the War on Terror, have been stolen from an Albuquerque memorial.

Michael Burd with the New Mexico Veterans Memorial Board of Directors says someone took five pairs of bronze shoes worth thousands of dollars from the War on Terror Memorial sometime in the past week. He added that vandalism across the 25-acre Memorial Park off of Gibson and Louisiana is all too common because of the homeless in the area who often leave behind trash and drug needles.

“There’s a real need for security, both physical and electronic surveillance. That is an ongoing need. It’s not getting less, it’s becoming more,” Burd said.

According to Burd, they’re holding out hope that whoever is responsible for the theft will return the shoes. However, the Memorial Foundation will still be setting up a GoFundMe page to replace them.

KRQE News 13 reached out to the Park and Recreation Department to ask if they’d consider adding security at the park but did not hear back.

