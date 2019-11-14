Broom-wielding clerk chases out knife-wielding robber

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department is asking the public for assistance in locating the robbery of a gas station last month.

According to BPD, a man walked into a Chevron gas station Oct. 28 just before 1 a.m. Once the suspect walked up to the counter, he brandished a knife and attempted to attack the clerk.

The suspect then tried to grab money out of the cash register before the clerk confronted him with a broom. The suspect was able to grab a few counter-top items before fleeing the scene.

If anyone has information on the suspect, you are to contact BDP at (205) 254-1753 or remain anonymous by contacting Crime Stoppers at (205) 254-7777.

