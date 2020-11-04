Brother of NC rapper DaBaby dead from gunshot wound, reports say

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WJZY)- A death investigation is underway in northeast Charlotte after a man believed to be the brother of rapper DaBaby died from a gunshot wound.
Around 1:39 p.m., officers responded to 10230 Berkeley Place Drive in reference to an assault with deadly weapon call.
Upon arrival, police found a man, later identified as 34-year-old Glenn Johnson, who had sustained a gunshot wound.
He was taken by Medic to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.
The incident is currently classified as a death investigation. If foul play is determined to be involved, a subsequent update will be provided by police.
