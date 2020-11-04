Brother of NC rapper DaBaby dead from gunshot wound, reports say

News

by: WJZY

Posted: / Updated:

Tony Webster | Flickr http://bit.ly/2r3l62m

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WJZY)- A death investigation is underway in northeast Charlotte after a man believed to be the brother of rapper DaBaby died from a gunshot wound.

Around 1:39 p.m., officers responded to 10230 Berkeley Place Drive in reference to an assault with deadly weapon call. 

Upon arrival, police found a man, later identified as 34-year-old Glenn Johnson, who had sustained a gunshot wound. 

He was taken by Medic to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The incident is currently classified as a death investigation. If foul play is determined to be involved, a subsequent update will be provided by police. 

MORE FROM FOX 46 CHARLOTTE

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Sponsored Content
Visit Buy Local

Trending Stories