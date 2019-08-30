Brother of Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles charged with 3 counts of murder

CLEVELAND (WOIO/CBS) — She’s one of the best gymnasts in the world. Now, Simone Biles’ brother is facing murder charges in Cleveland, Ohio.

Tevin Biles-Thomas is in a jail cell right now, charged with multiple counts of murder.

The incident happened on New Year’s Eve this past winter.

Police say Biles-Thomas opened fire on a group of people at a house party near Denison Avenue and West 45th. Three people were killed in the shooting.

Biles-Thomas is the older brother of four-time Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles. Both were born in Columbus, Ohio, but grew up with different relatives.

More headlines from CBS17.com:

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now